Now is the time for the return of the family farm

Across America, workers involved in the food supply chain are considered essential. After their input suppliers, farmers and ranchers are the first link in the chain as their production moves to processors, distributors and then to retailers. If farmers can’t do their part to feed the country, then everyone feels the effects. Agricultural producers are, for the most part, self-isolated, so illness is not the biggest threat to them during this critical time. But, failing agricultural markets are devastating to all family-sized farms.
Dairy producers may be in the toughest predicament in the ag world during this pandemic. They have faced have faced the challenge of low-price levels for several years, prices below the USDA-Economic Research Service estimated cost of production over $16 per hundred pounds of milk in the summer of 2019, and regardless of what the markets are doing, dairy farmers must still milk their cows twice a day, seven days a week. They can’t store milk for months at a time waiting for markets to improve, of course, because it’s so perishable. Milk must move quickly through the food supply chain to reach consumers.
And those consumers may not be aware that dairymen and dairywomen are being forced to dump more than 3.5 million gallons of milk daily on their farms, instead of delivering it to local processing plants. Because milk processors are product-specific, plants that were designed to package dairy products for restaurants and schools have closed. This leaves the farms who customarily sold to these plants without a home for their milk.
Now, local dairy farms, dairy co-ops and marketers, are searching valiantly for any market for their milk. It’s now being hauled farther, which adds to hauling costs and reduces producer income. For many, the additional hauling cost is 80 percent or more of the price they receive for their product. The choice is whether to take a price that loses money or dump the milk at the farm. In either case, the total input costs are still borne by the family farmer.
In surveys, a solid majority of consumers favor family-sized farms scattered across the rural America. This gives consumers local dairy products that are fresh and safe. The alternative is investor-owned mega-farms with 10,000 to 40,000 cows. During this pandemic, do you think the nation’s milk supply is safer with 300 family farms running an average of 100 cows or one 30,000 cow farm? It takes only a small number of workers at a mega-farm to contract COVID-19 to curtail production and compromise consumer supply to their processors and retailers. If you have two family farms run into this problem, the major portion of the supply will still reach consumers.
Right now, dairy farms of all sizes are having trouble economically. However, family farms feel it the most. Their prices have been falling for the last six years, mostly because corporate mega farms have popped up across the country, resulting in disappearing markets for local dairy producers. Family dairy farmers need a just federal pricing schedule for their operations. I encourage you to contact your elected officials and ask them to help family dairy farms at this crucial time. Family farmers are essential not only because of the food they produce, but also for food security.
Bruce Shultz is a Montana rancher and vice president of Ames-based National Farmers Organization. www.nationalfarmers.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!