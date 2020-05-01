Now is the time for the return of the family farm

Now, local dairy farms, dairy co-ops and marketers, are searching valiantly for any market for their milk. It’s now being hauled farther, which adds to hauling costs and reduces producer income. For many, the additional hauling cost is 80 percent or more of the price they receive for their product. The choice is whether to take a price that loses money or dump the milk at the farm. In either case, the total input costs are still borne by the family farmer.

In surveys, a solid majority of consumers favor family-sized farms scattered across the rural America. This gives consumers local dairy products that are fresh and safe. The alternative is investor-owned mega-farms with 10,000 to 40,000 cows. During this pandemic, do you think the nation’s milk supply is safer with 300 family farms running an average of 100 cows or one 30,000 cow farm? It takes only a small number of workers at a mega-farm to contract COVID-19 to curtail production and compromise consumer supply to their processors and retailers. If you have two family farms run into this problem, the major portion of the supply will still reach consumers.

Right now, dairy farms of all sizes are having trouble economically. However, family farms feel it the most. Their prices have been falling for the last six years, mostly because corporate mega farms have popped up across the country, resulting in disappearing markets for local dairy producers. Family dairy farmers need a just federal pricing schedule for their operations. I encourage you to contact your elected officials and ask them to help family dairy farms at this crucial time. Family farmers are essential not only because of the food they produce, but also for food security.

Bruce Shultz is a Montana rancher and vice president of Ames-based National Farmers Organization. www.nationalfarmers.com

