Mason City, stay on track with projects: Letter

I agree with John Skipper, Hollywood Land does not seem to be a good choice for Southbridge Mall. However, this is not my main concern. My main concern is just get it done, and here’s why.

June 14, at 7:45 a.m., I had just eaten breakfast, getting ready to go take a shower. While rinsing my dishes, my teeth started to hurt, my nose was runny and I had such a cold sweat. I knew I didn’t feel right and woke my wife and said, “I think I need to go to the hospital.”

Once checked in, I was admitted to the E.R. After a preliminary questions and tests, I was given four baby aspirin to chew on, but my teeth still hurt. Then they brought out the big gun – a nitro pill. “Put this under your tongue and let it dissolve. WOW! Instant relief, no more hurting teeth!

WHOA! I am having a heart attack. This is not part of the plan to “ride go-carts when I am 110 years old." I am 40 years away from that goal.

I was transferred to Mason City for an angiogram. No sweat, a fairly common procedure, get a stent and be on my way. Oops, wrong again. I had six blockages and needed bypass surgery. I knew that was the biggie, but I did not realize it is the final option. That’s when it really hit me – my goal of riding go-carts at 110 was in jeopardy. The prognosis says I can make this goal.