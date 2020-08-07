Looking for all state, championship athletes: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am working on a research project and paper to remember North Iowa"s Yesterday's High School Sports Heroes from Britt, Forest City, Thompson and the other high schools in North Iowa.

Forest City has had a lot of outstanding athletes back in the 1970-2000 years:

Gary Flughum and Kevin Sampson in cross country, Jim Johnsona and John Vrieze in football, Bill Gahn and Rob Kampman in boys basketball, Matt Sesker and Matt Eckerman for wrestlers, Ann Hopperstad in girls basketball, Jana Benson in girls track, and the state relay champions in the 4 x 400 and distance medley relays in the 90's; Jennifer Odens, Amy Vrieze, Jen Yaeger, Amy Slater, Lisa Harrington, Steph Swingen, and Laura Korth for girl's softball; Jennifer Odens in volleyball.

Here are some of the West Hancock athletes that I either saw play or heard about:

Bob Sweers, John Engstler, Pat Kelly, Ricky Whipple and Kevin Sanger in football; John Hagen, Jeff Stevenson, Cliff Howlett, Brent Hagen, Mark Stevenson, Duane Cook, Jeff Kelly, Mike Kelly, Pat Kelly, Don Finch for wrestling; Jeff Nielsen, Mark Hudson, John Weiland, Rick Whipple and Nate Smith in track and field.

Girl athletes include Karrie Wallen in volleyball and basketball, Haley Newbrough in track, and Ivy May in softball.