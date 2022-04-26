LETTER: Why should private schools be given preferential treatment?

Few would disagree that fairness is an admirable trait for everyone to practice. Parents teach their children the value of treating others fairly and all institutions purport how fairness is ingrained in their culture. Recently, with great fanfare, Governor Reynolds used fairness as the reason to sign a bill into law banning transgender females from participating on female athletic teams.

Local legislator, Henry Stone, was a sponsor of this bill; something he takes great pride in. When asked how many transgender students would be affected by this law, he said to his knowledge there are three. There are 532,000 public and private school students in Iowa and Iowa’s Republican leaders believe this issue, which affects three of those students, is worthy of taxpayer time and money.

Apparently, fairness goes only so far. Republican leaders are again trying to pass a voucher program where students whose parents’ annual income is under $130,000 attending a private school, would receive approximately $5,500 to use towards the cost of attending such a school. This is in addition to the $90 million Iowa taxpayers are already spending annually on private schools for transportation, textbooks, AEA services, etc.

Private schools have their purpose and certainly provide a good option for some students; however, more taxpayer money for their operation is wrong. As someone said, would Republican politicians support giving tax money to parents wanting to build their own swimming pool if they didn’t want their children attending the public one? Of course not.

A recent Iowa poll shows sixty percent of Iowans oppose vouchers. I suspect many more would oppose vouchers if they knew private schools weren’t held to the same standards as public schools. This bill doesn’t require private schools to abide by the same mandates, restrictions and programs required of all public schools.

Private schools can pick and choose which students to enroll. Few, if any, private schools have programs for special needs students. Those students attend public schools. If private schools are to receive more public money for their operations, why wouldn’t they be required to live by the same standards as public schools?

Some advocates of vouchers argue that competition is good for public schools. If that’s true, why should private schools be given preferential treatment? That’s blatantly unfair. But I guess fairness is only important if it aligns with some legislators' political ideology. One thing is certain, vouchers would impact more than three students.

Steve Westerberg

Forest City

