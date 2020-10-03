Hepperly committed to family, faith, community: Letter

I am proud to share my reflections on Steve Hepperly in his campaign for sheriff of Winnebago County. I have known the Hepperly family for many years and was fortunate to work with their children in school and church.

I have a great deal of respect for Steve. I have witnessed him work with our youth county-wide, as well as older members of our community and church. He models a life of service to others.

Nationally law enforcement has had a tough last couple of years. The county needs people with Steve's character to instill confidence and trust for all of law enforcement. Steve's personality is one of respect for those he interacts with and at the same time he is a strong believer in the rule of law and justice.

Steve has built relationships with citizens from all corners of Winnebago County and is well known for his focus on what is best for everyone involved in each challenging situation, and has a strong commitment to family, faith and community.

Dr. Larry Hill, Thompson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0