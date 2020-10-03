 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hepperly committed to family, faith, community: Letter
0 comments

Hepperly committed to family, faith, community: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am proud to share my reflections on Steve Hepperly in his campaign for sheriff of Winnebago County.  I have known the Hepperly family for many years and was fortunate to work with their children in school and church.

I have a great deal of respect for Steve. I have witnessed him work with our youth county-wide, as well as older members of our community and church. He models a life of service to others.

Nationally law enforcement has had a tough last couple of years. The county needs people with Steve's character to instill confidence and trust for all of law enforcement. Steve's personality is one of respect for those he interacts with and at the same time he is a strong believer in the rule of law and justice.

Steve has built relationships with citizens from all corners of Winnebago County and is well known for his focus on what is best for everyone involved in each challenging situation, and has a strong commitment to family, faith and community.

Dr. Larry Hill, Thompson

Steve Hepperly

Hepperly

 Summit
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News