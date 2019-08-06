As always, the Winnebago and Hancock County District Fairs were well-run and well-attended fairs.
I don’t believe anyone attending this year's fairs were disappointed with what the fairs had to offer. (Well maybe those in Winnebago County were a little. They had some of the worst heat of the summer to deal with.)
Each year, the fair boards work very hard to add new events and attractions, making fairgoers wonder what to expect the next year.
I can’t imagine the amount of hours it takes in preparation for the fairs, let alone the actual amount of time involved to make them run smoothly — all being done with volunteers.
The next time you see a fair board member, from Winnebago or Hancock County, thank them for another job well done. “Hats off” to the members of the Winnebago and Hancock Country District Fair Boards.
•••
What was your favorite part of the fairs?
Over the years, I have covered many different areas of the fair and I would have to say any event involving the youth of our counties were exciting.
It is great to see them rewarded for their hard work and dedication to whatever area they were showing — from rabbits and pigs to projects in the 4-H building.
In addition to the hard work of the youth participating, there is the hard work of their parents.
Being the parents of a 4-H’er gives you an inside look as to what it takes to have a successful and rewarding experience at the fair.
I would encourage all parents to get their children involved in 4-H. It will truly be a rewarding experience for your child.
I've said it before and I’ll say it again: Every child should have the opportunity to be involved in 4-H, whether it be Clover Kids, a 4-H club or even one of the specialty 4-H clubs in your county.
There are very few relatively inexpensive programs such as 4-H that have such a great impact on a person’s life.
“To make the best better” — what a concept to teach our children today.
