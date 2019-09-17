Moving or wanting to start a new business?
As an economic developer, the main question I am asked is, “Why should I come to Hancock County?”
There are a number of fantastic reasons I could tell them, but I always begin with telling them it is about the people. Hancock County has something special you cannot find in larger cities. I like to relate a story to them from a few years back. There were three families facing hardships in one of our communities. Three benefits were held in a one week period within that same community. Each benefit raised approximately $25,000. This is an awesome testimonial about how Hancock County communities step up when we need each other.
When good or bad things happen in our communities, we come together to celebrate, help one another out, or sometimes mourn. In smaller rural communities, these things have a way of affecting everyone. I am proud Hancock County focuses on family whether it is our home family, work family or community family.
You have free articles remaining.
There is a kind of inherent trust that exists between Hancock County companies and the families that live in our communities that has developed over time and with experience. People do business and work for people/companies they trust. If they can’t trust you or feel like you have their best interest at heart, they will not participate or want to be a part of the community. Hancock County’s culture focuses on relationships. We make sure we show that we care about people and provide opportunities and education to our youth and their families.
Hancock County has also shown tremendous creativity and a can-do spirit. We have several resources in our area, but when something doesn’t exist we figure out a way to create it. Hancock County is driven by traditional core values such as helping your neighbor, treating others as you would like to be treated and lifting up the community in time of need.
So, my answer to those who ask, “Why Hancock County?” the answer is “It’s the people.”
Hancock County is special. It is unique. We may be small but we are mighty because we have determination and we come together to turn our vision into reality. Whatever the issue, we work together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.