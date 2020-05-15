Elect Brett Richards to Iowa's Fourth District in Congress: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I’m sure many of you are, I’m frustrated with politicians and their agendas. If there’s anything we CAN agree on, it’s time for change in Washington, DC.

Bret Richards brings that change. He’s not a career politician and he doesn’t want to be. He’s pledged to only serve five terms (10 years) in Congress and I know he won’t need to be told to keep his word. He’s a hardworking and dedicated fifth generation Iowan from Irwin, who served his country in the Army, his state as a small business owner, and his community as a boy’s baseball coach. I know he’s always been there when called.

You may be wondering what makes me an expert on this. Well, Bret and I are celebrating our 25th anniversary this month, but we’ve known each other for almost 40 years. Ever since high school, he’s been there for me through the good times and the bad.

I believe he’s the only candidate in this race who gives his cell phone number out to any Iowan. If you’re in a bind, wouldn’t it be great to call up your congressman and see if he could help?

Bret will work for Iowa and strive to keep rural Iowa alive. Since last January, he’s put 72,000 miles on our van to go to over 250 campaign events, including the Hobo Days Parade. He’s heard from thousands of Iowans about the issues you care about.