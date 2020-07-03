Educate yourself and then speak out: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The dual dynamics of COVID-19, with disproportionate impact on lower income and people of color, and George Floyd’s murder, presents a harsh reckoning with “the truth” this July 4th. The Declaration of Independence second paragraph contains the familiar line we so love to claim:

“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness…”

This year the truths that are self-evident are very uncomfortable.

The 1619 Project, a project developed by The New York Times Magazine in 2019, re-examines the legacy of slavery in the United States. This history lesson will keep you awake at night. Unfortunately, the realities are not bygone; they are very much in our midst today. The country, indeed the world, has had its collective blinders ripped off and we are paying attention in a way we haven’t for a long time. So, what to do about it?

First and foremost, take a hard and honest look at the legacy of slavery and racism in the United States; educate yourself.