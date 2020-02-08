Commentary: NIACC serves business, education communities

As an economic development director, I could not do what we do without our partners. One of the biggest partners we have is NIACC and the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. I have worked with them for over five years as an economic development director and several years as a parent and years ago as a student.

NIACC college’s business and industry training programs are utilized by a number of our Hancock County businesses. NIACC can customize business training services that enhance employee skills, assists in their professional growth, and increases your organization’s efficiency and productivity regardless of size of business.

In some cases, these trainings can be offset with financial assistance. These programs have proven to be a successful tool in recruiting businesses and new jobs to Hancock County. Since 2015, NIACC’s business and training partnership has supported the creation of 1,600 jobs in our region through the 260E New Jobs Training Agreements and they have customized training to over 800 students through the 260F Job Training Agreements. Both of these programs generated $37.5 million in business trainings for employers and their workers in our North Iowa region since 2000. For Hancock County, this means larger contributions to the tax base which increases consumer spending power and generates more revenue for local businesses.

