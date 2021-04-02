Beebe: Working to build the best community newspaper

I believe that the small town newspaper is important to the community it serves. The community members see the newspaper as not only a source of information and entertainment, but also as a community advocate, community builder and community engager. They also see the newspaper as a constructor of the community’s collective memory.

So where am I going with this?

I think many of you are aware that overall management of the Forest City Summit lies with the people at the Mason City Globe Gazette, which in turn is one of many publications of Lee Enterprises. Over the last several years, I have had frequent conversations with the publishers and editors of the Mason City Globe Gazette, as well as the personnel with direct oversight of the Forest City Summit.

I have also had a number of conversations with Forest City residents, and I am going to suggest to everyone that the success and survival of the Summit-Tribune is critical to our community.