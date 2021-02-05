Beebe: Why is public education no longer a priority in Iowa?

Sadly, I am going to begin by recommending that the motto on the Iowa state quarter, "Foundation in Education," established in 2004, be changed because it doesn't tell it like it is.
In her recent Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed what she called a "historic" investment in K-12 education, but I submit that the only "historic" note in the latest school-aid deal is the defiance of Iowa's tradition of commitment to public education.
Let me explain.
State supplemental aid, the amount of new money available to schools, grew by an average of 3.27% annually between 2000 and 2010, but it has dropped to an average of 1.73% per year since then. That's less than inflation, which rose 1.81% annually on average from 2011 to 2018.
So the stark reality is that our support of public education over the last 10 years has not even kept pace with the rate of inflation, and when you couple that with a 3% to 5% increase in operational costs in the average Iowa school, we are actually moving backwards.
So what comes next?
We add insult to injury. At the urging of Reynolds, Senate Republicans rushed two harmful public education bills through the Iowa Senate. As I am writing this, those bills are being debated in the Iowa House. In simple terms, the proposed legislation will create additional charter schools and increase public funding for non-public schools.
After years of defunding public education by giving budget increases that don't keep up with inflation – not to mention the additional challenges and expenses of the pandemic – this bill is an irresponsible use of taxpayer money.
This legislation further "defunds" our public schools by allowing taxpayer money to be used to pay for private/religious schools. It opens the door to for-profit "educational" companies to run amok in our state with little accountability for educational outcomes.
Private schools may choose to admit or decline admission to any student for any reason, and typically cannot or will not serve students who need special education services, are English language learners or even because of the student's sexual orientation.
This legislation would also establish a charter school system that lies outside the purview of local school boards. These schools lack the transparency and accountability for taxpayer money required by public schools. This would be particularly detrimental in our area because the vast majority of Iowa private schools are located elsewhere in our urban areas.
So we start with a public education system that has been significantly underfunded for at least the last 10 years, then we have a governor who bragged about a budget surplus amidst a global pandemic and you would think common sense would dictate that some of that surplus would be used to increase funding to improve the education of 94% of Iowa children who attend public schools.
But, no, our governor proposes to pull money from these students to pay others to opt out of the system. This is wrong for Iowa. The governor is pressuring Republican representatives to support this Ill-advised legislation.
Please contact our local Republican representatives, Henry Stone, Terry Baxter, Shannon Latham and Jane Bloomingdale, and urge them to do what is right for our kids and local schools and oppose this legislation.
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.