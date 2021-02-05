Beebe: Why is public education no longer a priority in Iowa?

Sadly, I am going to begin by recommending that the motto on the Iowa state quarter, "Foundation in Education," established in 2004, be changed because it doesn't tell it like it is.

In her recent Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed what she called a "historic" investment in K-12 education, but I submit that the only "historic" note in the latest school-aid deal is the defiance of Iowa's tradition of commitment to public education.

Let me explain.

State supplemental aid, the amount of new money available to schools, grew by an average of 3.27% annually between 2000 and 2010, but it has dropped to an average of 1.73% per year since then. That's less than inflation, which rose 1.81% annually on average from 2011 to 2018.

So the stark reality is that our support of public education over the last 10 years has not even kept pace with the rate of inflation, and when you couple that with a 3% to 5% increase in operational costs in the average Iowa school, we are actually moving backwards.

So what comes next?