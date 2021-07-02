Beebe: We do not make public education a priority

So now we fast forward to July with the legislative session having concluded in mid-May. How did public education fare? Not very well.

State supplemental aid increased to 2.4% for the coming academic year. Since the budget is based on the fall 2020 enrollment, down nearly 6,000 students due to the pandemic, this paltry 2.4% increase per pupil is actually a reduction for many school districts and only cost the state about a quarter of their usual $95 million annual increase for public schools.

So we keep slipping backwards as most school leaders believe it would take an increase of at least 4% to meet the existing needs of schools. A budget increase that fails to keep pace with costs is a cut in real terms. Our school districts will be forced to make cuts in the coming year as state funding continues to lag behind rising costs.

The state has a combined budget surplus and rainy day fund that totals nearly $1 billion. What better place is there to spend some of this money than on the education of our young people, our most valuable asset?

After the legislation passed this year, it is no longer clear what providing an education means. It seems that anything goes here. Our governor bragged that "historic" legislation had been enacted that would expand the state's charter school system.