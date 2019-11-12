I’m certain I have covered this topic at some point this past year. Probably one or two times.
However, given the time of the year, I believe it bears repeating.
The world can sometimes feel like a lonely place, with the grind of work and home or the loss of someone at home over the past year, making the house seem bigger or your world a little smaller.
Take a moment tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 13 to celebrate World Kindness Day. Tae the time to look up from your phone or computer to do something positive for someone else. Smile at a stranger in the store or at the gas station, compliment your coworker, pay for the next person’s coffee…the day is yours to make delightful.
In case you aren’t certain how to celebrate, here are a few possible activities.
1. Commit at least three random acts of kindness today - Give compliments. Smile at strangers. Hold a door open. Do at least three random acts and see what magic follows.
2. Give extra and (extra-long) hugs today - Kindness and connection go hand-in-hand. Take a few extra minutes to hug your loved ones and friends today. They'll wonder what got into you, but after the first 10 seconds of the hug, we promise they're going to melt.
3. Write a love poem to yourself and read it out loud – Don’t forget to be kind to yourself, today, too. Write a short (or long) poem highlighting the things you appreciate about yourself and your life. Read it out loud to yourself, in front of a mirror.
By now you are probably asking yourself, why the need for such a day? It’s actually really simple.
Here are a few reasons:
1. It reminds us doing for others is actually fun - Most of us are so focused on our goals and where we need to go, we rarely take a moment to do something for others. Doing something nice for others, without an agenda, simply feels good.
2. It offers an excuse to get creative - Everyone likes a good practical joke—but what about a “random act of kindness” Flash mob at the busy intersection? Closing the office 30 minutes early? Office dance break at lunchtime? The possibilities are endless.
3. You can take a minute to be kind to yourself today - A lot of kindness is seen in how we treat others. But what if we asked how kind we were being to ourselves? Take a break today to appreciate who and what you are in the world.
