Dear Editor,
The Iowa Attorney General’s office recently established a toll-free hotline for adult survivors to report child sexual abuse, especially by spiritual leaders and clergy.
To report past sexual abuse, Iowans can call 855-620-7000 to speak with a trained advocate. Alternatively, they can submit the online form at IowaAttorneyGeneral.gov/Report-Clergy-Sex-Abuse.
This is an important step to ensure justice, prevent future abuse and provide the support victims deserve.
Anybody experiencing current or ongoing abuse should call local law enforcement immediately.
In addition, survivors of all types of crime can get free, confidential support and referrals from the Iowa Victim Service Call Center. Call 1-800-770-1650, text “IOWAHELP” to 20121 or go online to SurvivorsHelpline.org for information on services throughout the state.
Sincerely,
Janet Petersen
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader
