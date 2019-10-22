Hi! I’m Karrie Wallen and I was appointed to the Britt City Council in June 2019. I was raised in Britt and have many fond memories - memories that laid the foundation for who I am today. My values and integrity are part of that foundation. And growing up in Britt was a primary contributor. The sights, sounds and experiences I had will always connect me to my home town.
I still remember the sounds of the grain elevator in the mornings… the trains… the 12:00 and 6:00 whistles… detassling corn… the weeds I went after with a hoe in the bean fields… swimming… little league softball… riding my bike all over town… incredible teachers… coaches… teammates… championships… I remember the “little store”… the “Amaco”/Standard station… the Tip-Top Café… the Dairy Sweet… McEntaffer’s Jewelry… getting a “Wizard” at the drug store for a quarter… I remember getting candy for a nickel at the “dime store”… the Chief Theater… the old bank in all its glory… old city hall… the old hotel… I remember the elementary school with its swimming pool… and “dragging main” on Friday nights… I remember a bustling main street and a community where I always felt safe – and supported.
I’m sure I’m not the only one with memories. Our memories are important. They lay a foundation for what we’ve known, what we expect and who we’ve become. Our visions for the future are just as important. Without vision, we leave our destiny to chance. Without vision, we lose businesses, services, hospitals, people and schools. Many small towns in Iowa are facing these tough losses.
I love Britt as I know you do. And now, as a fellow member of the community as well as a City Council representative, I would like to ask a favor. I would like to ask that you take part in envisioning Britt’s future. I would like to ask that you share your vision of the Britt you desire to be a part of 5 – 10 years down the road. What would you like to see, feel, hear? What are our priorities? Values?
It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, how old you are or how long you’ve lived here – Every Perspective Counts… Every perspective is a contribution.
The survey will be a simple one. You will be able to participate online or via paper/pen. There will be convenient pick-up and drop-off. You may even see a delivery possibility! Stay tuned for more information which will be coming soon.
I hope when the time comes, you will take the time to participate. Your perspective matters. Our community needs your vision. Our future as a community depends on it.
