Property tax statements arrived the other day. I noticed my property taxes on my house increased by $74 this year. Why? My land valuation and the levies remained flat for the most part.
I started to analyze my statement. Land value remained the same. So did the assessed value of my house. I see the taxable values changed. The State of Iowa determines what percentage of assessed value is taxable by what is referred to as the “rollback”. So the smaller the rollback, taxable values decrease and thus, less is paid in property taxes. The residential rollback for FYE 2019 was 55.6209% and for FYE 2020 it is 56.9180%. You can verify this by dividing your taxable value by your assessed value.
The various taxing bodies; i.e. General Basic, Rural Basic, Schools, etc can be found on the back of your tax statement. Even if the taxing body’s levies remain flat, taxes can fluxuate due to the rollback changing the taxable valuation. This is what has happened this year. Most of my taxing bodies show an increase of over 3% due to the increase in the rollback. If you live in a city, these percentages may be different even though your taxable value of your property and the levy remain the same from last year.
I hope this helps you understand the property tax statement.
