Velida Lois Bruns
March 23, 1931 - November 5, 2019
Velida Lois Bruns was born March 23, 1931, to Henry and Carrie (Franzen) Bruns in rural Titonka. She attended a country school through the 8th grade. After graduating from Titonka High School in 1948, she attended Wartburg College where she received her teaching degree. She touched the lives of many children during her years of teaching in the Titonka and Britt school systems.
Velida was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Titonka where she was baptized and confirmed. For many years Velida served as a Sunday school teacher, the Sunday school superintendent and served on the Immanuel Lutheran Church council. Velida took great interest in her church family and in the children she taught. Velida was also an active member of the Women of ELCA at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Velida was an active member of the Titonka American Legion Auxiliary, Care Center Helpmate and a past member of the Titonka Library Board. She enjoyed knitting, reading, traveling, and visiting and entertaining family and friends.
Velida died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. She was 88.
Velida is survived by her sister-in-law, Marlys Bruns of Titonka; nephews, Wayne (Kim) Bruns of Urbandale, Russell (Diane) Bruns of Titonka, Brian Bruns of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Scott (Jennifer) Bruns of Troy, Michigan; great-nieces, Jennifer (Zach) Ostercamp, Jaci (Josh) Cox, Joni (Keith) Hefley, Katie (Lucas) Droessler, and Emma Bruns; great-nephews, Chris (Rachel Lippincott) Bruns and Griffin Bruns; great-great-nieces, Ivy Ostercamp and Shayden Hefley; and great-great-nephews, Bo Ostercamp and Cooper Hefley; and many other relatives and friends who will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Carrie Bruns and brother Norman Bruns. A funeral service for Velida was held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Titonka. Burial was in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Titonka. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuenralservcies.com
