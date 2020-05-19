× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Terry W. Book

July 4, 1954 - May 9, 2020

ALBERT LEA, MN - Terry Book, 65, of Albert Lea, MN passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Albert Lea surrounded by his family.

Terry W. Book was born on July 4, 1954 to Gus and Pearl Book. He attended rural area schools. He worked at Progress Castings and Land of Lakes. Terry married Paula Monson March of 1975. To this union 3 daughters were born.

Terry enjoyed riding motorcycles with his best friend and brother Dave, and other friends. Coffee with friends, scrapping old cars and watching old western movies.

Left to cherish his memories are his children April (Richard) Rubio and children Terrance, Aaliyah, Dimitri, Abraham. Heather (Travis) Cameron and children Haley, Trista, and Travis. Teresa Book and children Nathaniel, Riley, Alexis, Devin and 6 great grandchildren. Siblings David (Vicky) Book, Diane Stangler, Judy Moen, Alice (Dave) Adams.

Terry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gus and Pearl Book.

Per Terry's wishes he will be cremated. Due to COVID-19 there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. He will be forever missed.

Condolences may be sent to David Book, 414 Ulstad, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

