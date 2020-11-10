Susan J. Dontje

September 22, 1937-November 1, 2020

Susan J. Dontje, age 83, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City on Sunday, November 1, 2020 due to complications of Dementia.

Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with the Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website and also Schott Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour before the services on Wednesday. A face covering will be mandated and social distancing will be observed for all attending.

Interment will be held in Harrison Township Cemetery at Swea City, Iowa following the services.

Susan Jane Dontje was born on September 22, 1937 in Luverne, Iowa to Frank and Sophie (Kutschara) Bentele and joined 3 older siblings. She was raised on a farm near Swea City, Iowa where she attended country school until the family moved into Swea City. There she met the love of her life, David Dontje, in the family's backyard. She graduated from Swea City Community School on May 21, 1956 and then a month later married David on June 24th. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.