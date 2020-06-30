× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra S. Skinner-Smith

May 13, 1948 - June 22, 2020

WESLEY- Sandra “Sandi” Sue Skinner-Smith, 72, of Wesley, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at home in Wesley, Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family at this time.

Sandra was born May 13, 1948 in Hampton, Iowa, daughter of Lloyd and Mildred (Lumley) Varrelman. She graduated Hampton High School, class of 1966. After graduation she worked as a Nurses Aid for various places throughout her working career.

Sandi was united in marriage to David Smith, May 20, 1995 in Britt, Iowa.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Britt.

Sandi she enjoyed being outside, going horseback riding and going fishing. She will be remembered for her work ethic and love for her patients while working in the health care profession. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her numerous animals and especially her dogs. Sandi's infamous pea salad will be greatly missed at family gatherings.