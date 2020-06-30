× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert "Bob" Rounds

August 8, 1937 - June 19, 2020

Robert "Bob" Rounds, age 82 of Perry, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home in Perry. Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home in Perry. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Adel. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick's Catholic School and St. Croix Hospice and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Robert "Bob" Frank Rounds was born on August 8, 1937 at Britt, IA to Leonard LeRoy and Florence Mae (Sauer) Rounds. He attended school at Britt High School then went on to attend the University of Iowa. Bob served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Winifred Joan Gallo at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Wellesley Hills, MA on August 29, 1964. He worked at Hawkeye Security Insurance starting in 1970 until retiring in 1998.