Phyllis M. Johnson

She married the love of her life, Ivan L. Johnson, on February 20, 1948. They were married 67 years until he died in 2015. She and Ivan had four children: James, Wayne, Linda, and Mark.

After they married, Phyllis left teaching to help Ivan on their farm near Forest City. They grew row crops and had dairy and beef herds, pigs, sheep, and chickens. Phyllis and the children were needed to keep up with what needed to be done. The stories and memories usually center around time spent working together and the challenges animals and weather bring to a farm family. When her children got older, Phyllis returned to her teaching career as an elementary teacher in Forest City.

Phyllis had a deep faith in Jesus Christ. Church and visiting family and friends were the center of life off the farm. It was these experiences that molded her family and strengthened their character.

Phyllis and Ivan retired in 2006 and moved into Forest City. They have resided there ever since. She and Ivan wintered in McAllen, Texas for several years. While there Phyllis taught English to Hispanic children as part of the Christian mission of their winter community.