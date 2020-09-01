Otto J. Larson
FOREST CITY - Otto J. “JR” Larson, 88, of Forest City, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Mason City.
A memorial service was held at 12:30 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 S. Clark St., Forest City, with Rev. Les Green officiating. Burial followed in Madison Cemetery, Forest City.
Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home, Hwy 122 W., Mason City. (641)424-2151. MPCemetery.com
