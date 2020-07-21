Merlin John Miller
May 3, 1942 - July 1, 2020
Merlin Miller, 78 of Madrid, Iowa (formerly of Boone and Columbus Junction), passed away on July 1, 2020 at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa. Following Merlin's wishes he has been cremated and there will be no visitation.
Merlin John Miller was born, May 3, 1942, at home in Buffalo Center, IA to John and Elsie (DeWaard) Miller. On November 24, 1966 (Thanksgiving Day), Merlin married Lola Asby in Mt. Pleasant, IA. He was a high school industrial arts teacher, wrestling and football coach, and bus driver. Merlin taught in Grimes, Tiffin, Afton, and Columbus Junction with all of the schools being in Iowa. After retirement, he worked at ACT in Iowa City.
Merlin was also a Certified Lay Pastor in the United Methodist Church which was one of his proudest accomplishments. In June 2018, he moved to Boone to live with his daughter. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and helping those who were less fortunate.
He is survived by daughter Denise Miller of Boone, IA; son Chad Miller (fiancé Jennifer Ekeh) of Spring, TX; sisters Darlene (Lee) Buseman of Aplington, IA; Shirley (Steve) Hasty of Kanawha, IA, and Marge Reed of Baton Rouge, LA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Merlin is also survived by “special” granddaughters Shelli (Smith) Marin, Stephani Smith, and Sammi Jo Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lola in July 2017, his parents, and brother-in-law Doug Reed and sister-in-law Elsie Asby.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 10 am at Kossuth Cemetery in Mediapolis, IA. Donations for a memorial may be directed to Denise Miller, PO Box 203, Boone, IA 50036. Donations will be split between The Bird House-Hospice Home in Iowa City and HIRTA Public Transportation in Boone. There will be no luncheon. Due to COVID concerns, masks are encouraged at the graveside services. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
