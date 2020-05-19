× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlene (Luppen) Brooks

June 8, 1940 - May 6, 2020

BRITT, IOWA - Marlene (Luppen) Brooks, 79, of Britt passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt with her children by her side.

Public graveside services for Marlene Brooks will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1:00PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Marlene June, daughter of Edd and Christena “Tena” (Nieman) Luppen, was born June 8, 1940, on the family farm in rural Kanawha. Marlene was baptized at the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church and graduated from Kanawha High School with the “little devils sent by fate class of 58”. She worked a brief time at the milk plant in Britt after graduation.

Marlene was united in marriage with Donald C. Brooks on February 6, 1959 at her parents' home in Kanawha. After marriage, Marlene and Donald joined the Britt United Methodist Church where she was a member of the ladies' circle.

She enjoyed life on the farm, working side by side with her husband. After Donald's passing, Marlene continued to help her son, Ronald, on the farm until the last two years.