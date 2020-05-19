Marlene (Luppen) Brooks
June 8, 1940 - May 6, 2020
BRITT, IOWA - Marlene (Luppen) Brooks, 79, of Britt passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt with her children by her side.
Public graveside services for Marlene Brooks will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1:00PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Marlene June, daughter of Edd and Christena “Tena” (Nieman) Luppen, was born June 8, 1940, on the family farm in rural Kanawha. Marlene was baptized at the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church and graduated from Kanawha High School with the “little devils sent by fate class of 58”. She worked a brief time at the milk plant in Britt after graduation.
Marlene was united in marriage with Donald C. Brooks on February 6, 1959 at her parents' home in Kanawha. After marriage, Marlene and Donald joined the Britt United Methodist Church where she was a member of the ladies' circle.
She enjoyed life on the farm, working side by side with her husband. After Donald's passing, Marlene continued to help her son, Ronald, on the farm until the last two years.
She truly loved her draft horses. She found great joy in all the family activities they did with the horses such as participating in vintage farming and horse demonstrations, attending horse sales and partaking in parades. Because of this passion, Marlene, Donald and their family created many lifelong friendships within the horse community including the Amish. In 2016, Marlene and Ron were part of the world record attempt at the Albert City Threshermen and Collectors show where 120 draft horses plowed simultaneously for one minute and eighteen seconds. Marlene was also a lifetime member of the Belgian Association and Percheron Association. She had a fondness for Aussie dogs, especially her steady companion Louie. She was also involved in the Hancock County Ag Ladies and established many friendships with members of the group who had similar interests in farming.
You could often see her bobbing her head and tapping her toes at the bluegrass and gospel festivals and hoe down jams that she so enjoyed attending. Marlene got such pleasure out of taking bus trips to see such things as the “Basement Kitchen Church Ladies” plays over the years. She also traveled to Canada and Alaska which she never forgot.
Marlene's love had no bounds and it showed in everything she did. She always put everyone else first, worried about everyone else over herself, and had enough love in her heart for everyone. Her love for the Lord, her family and her friends was unconditional.
Marlene is survived by her son Ronald (fiancée Kay Allen) Brooks of Britt; daughter Lori Jo (Walter) Bond of Mason city; granddaughter Carrie Brooks; grandson Troy (Ashley) Brooks; great-grandchildren Michael, Sydney, Mackenzie, Austin, Chloe, Ember and Xander; brother Edward (Wilma) Luppen; several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her “partner in crime” Etta Lou Bier.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Brooks in 2002; daughter-in-law Susan Brooks; sisters Evelyn Tjarks, Ardell Kruger and infant sister Marjorie Luppen.
As Marlene was nearing the end of her life's journey there was one phase that she wanted her friends and family to remember: “Keep the Faith!”
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.
