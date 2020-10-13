Marion J. Buckley

Marion Joan Buckley, the daughter of Vennie and Josephine (Skubal) Brozik, was born August 30, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. She and her Babi (Grandma in Czech) Mary had a special bond and she learned to speak Czech from her. At the age of three, her family moved to Hayfield, Iowa where she graduated from Hayfield Consolidated School in 1951 as valedictorian of her class. She continued her education at Hamilton Business School in Mason City and then was employed at the Hancock County Soil Conservation Office. She met the love of her life, Elmer Buckley at a Rural Young People (aka Rough Young Pups) dance. Marion and Elmer were married on August 10, 1955 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They made their home on a farm southwest of Garner, moving to the Century farm in March of 1964 where they raised their 8 children. Her days were fulfilled being a farm wife and caring for the chickens, dairy cows and pigs. She found enjoyment in her children and their activities, ballroom dancing with Elmer and sewing and mending almost anything. There was always an abundance of home cooked goodies if you stopped to visit. Marion was also an avid reader, Iowa State Cyclone fan and loved history