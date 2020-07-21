Margie R. Hoeft
(1951-2020)

Margie Rose Hoeft, 68 of Leland died March 31, 2020 at the MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA with Pastor Les Green officiating of the Forest City United Methodist Church.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. After the burial, all are invited to join the family for hors d'oeuvres at the Tweeten Pavilion in Forest City.

Burial of cremains will be held at the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Margie Hoeft memorial fund in care of the family.

Margie Rose Hoeft was born August 3, 1951in Garner, Iowa the daughter of Merle and Harriet (Janssen) Brown. She graduated from Thompson High School in 1970.

She was married to James Hoeft on July 31, 1976 at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Margie and Jim made their home in Leland, Iowa.

After high school graduation, Margie was employed at Bowens Food Center in Forest City. After Jim's death she then began work at Fleetguard in Lake Mills. Margie enjoyed bowling and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She loved her dog, Daisy.

Margie is survived by her sister, Marlys (Rod) Schwebach; brothers, Melvin (Terryl) Brown and Merlyn (Cindy Jo) Brown and several nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Hoeft; and sister in law, Cindy Lou Brown.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.

