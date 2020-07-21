× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margie R. Hoeft

(1951-2020)

Margie Rose Hoeft, 68 of Leland died March 31, 2020 at the MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA with Pastor Les Green officiating of the Forest City United Methodist Church.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. After the burial, all are invited to join the family for hors d'oeuvres at the Tweeten Pavilion in Forest City.

Burial of cremains will be held at the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Margie Hoeft memorial fund in care of the family.

Margie Rose Hoeft was born August 3, 1951in Garner, Iowa the daughter of Merle and Harriet (Janssen) Brown. She graduated from Thompson High School in 1970.

She was married to James Hoeft on July 31, 1976 at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Margie and Jim made their home in Leland, Iowa.