Marcella H. (TerBeek) Fjetland
March 31, 1926 - September 2, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Marcella H. (TerBeek) Fjetland, 93, of Belmond, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
As per Marcella's wishes, there will be no services held.
Marcella H. (TerBeek) Fjetland, the daughter of Samuel Harold and Dalia Celia (Blandau) TerBeek was born March 31, 1926 on a farm west of Buffalo Center.
She attended the rural schools of Grant Township in Hancock County and graduated from Buffalo Center High School class of 1943 as Salutatorian. First using a War Emergency Training Certificate, then a normal (Teaching) Training Certificate, Marcella began teaching school from 1943 through 1946, in a one room school. Furthering her education, she attended Mason City Jr College, (NIACC) and obtained an "Associate of Arts" degree in 1959.
Marcella was united in marriage with Melvin Smith on June 20, 1946. Together, they lived on a farm northwest of Britt, until divorcing in 1972.
Continuing her education, she attended night school at Drake University, obtaining a "Bachelor of Science Degree in Education”, graduating May 14, 1972. Marcella enrolled in many extension classes, provided by the University of Northern Iowa, after receiving her degree from Drake University.
Marcella taught at Corwith-Wesley Community Schools for 24 years, from 1968 - 1992.
Marcella was united in marriage to Lorin Fjetland on September 16, 1973. The couple made their home in Britt and the Belmond area. Marcella kept the books for her husband's business, Fjetland Pest Control, for close to 30 plus years.
In 2010 Lorin and Marcella retired to Apache Junction, Arizona. After Lorin's passing, September 5, 2013, Marcella moved back to Belmond.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Smith and his wife, Paula, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and daughter Sandy (Smith) Lester and her husband, Kent, of Fort Collins, Colorado, sister-in-law Mavis Betten, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lorin Fjetland, brother, Harold TerBeek, sisters, Marjorie Beye/Muller and Gladiola Isebrand, and infant son Douglas Smith.
From Marcella's family, we would like to say “Thank you” to all of the staff and caregivers at Westview Care Center and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, for their care and support of our mom. We appreciated what you did for our mom.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
