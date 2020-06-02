Linda Jacobson

Linda was later married to James Jacobson on June 21, 1986 in Prairie City, Iowa and moved to Forest City.

She was employed by the Prairie City Community Schools for several years before moving to Forest City where she taught Spanish for 19 years. She retired in 2007.

She enjoyed quilting, reading and spending time with her family whom she loved so much. She loved to travel with Jim and the rest of the family. Her favorite trip was to Italy in 2008.

Linda will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched through teaching and for all who knew and loved her.

She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City Education Association, ISEA, NEA and Schoolhouse Quilters.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jim of Forest City; son, Matt (Katie) Warrick of Farmington, MN; step-sons, Paul (Tammy) Jacobson of Gilbert, IA and Mark (Sarah) Jacobson of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Paula (Troy) Peterson of Austin, MN and Emma, Paige and Felicity Warrick; two half-sisters Darlene Mikus and Diane Layton and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two half-brothers; an aunt and uncle that raised her, Thor and Dorothy Nicodemus of Colfax, Iowa and many other relatives and friends.