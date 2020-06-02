Linda Jacobson
September 22, 1947 - May 19, 2020
Linda Jacobson, 72, of Forest City died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.
Upon her wishes she was cremated and due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
A private family service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, Forest City. The service will be livestreamed for public viewing on the funeral home's Facebook page.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Her cremains will be buried at a later date at the McKeever Cemetery in Colfax, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in her name.
Linda Jacobson was born on September 22, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Edward R. and E. Marie (Smith) Provost. She attended Colfax Community Schools where she graduated in 1965. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Simpson College and Master of Arts from the University of Northern Iowa.
She was married to William B. Warrick on January 25, 1969 in Colfax, Iowa, to this union they had one son, Matt Warrick.
Linda was later married to James Jacobson on June 21, 1986 in Prairie City, Iowa and moved to Forest City.
She was employed by the Prairie City Community Schools for several years before moving to Forest City where she taught Spanish for 19 years. She retired in 2007.
She enjoyed quilting, reading and spending time with her family whom she loved so much. She loved to travel with Jim and the rest of the family. Her favorite trip was to Italy in 2008.
Linda will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched through teaching and for all who knew and loved her.
She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City Education Association, ISEA, NEA and Schoolhouse Quilters.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jim of Forest City; son, Matt (Katie) Warrick of Farmington, MN; step-sons, Paul (Tammy) Jacobson of Gilbert, IA and Mark (Sarah) Jacobson of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Paula (Troy) Peterson of Austin, MN and Emma, Paige and Felicity Warrick; two half-sisters Darlene Mikus and Diane Layton and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two half-brothers; an aunt and uncle that raised her, Thor and Dorothy Nicodemus of Colfax, Iowa and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
