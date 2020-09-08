× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leonard O. Markusen

(1934 - 2020)

Leonard Ohren Markusen, 85, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Bethany on University, Fargo, ND. Leonard was born on July 18, 1934, to Edwin and Petra (Ohren) Markusen in Minot, ND.

Leonard grew up on the family farm near Towner, ND, attended country school in the area and graduated from Dakota Lutheran Academy in Minot, ND. He attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN, for one year before attending Concordia College, Moorhead, MN, for three years and finally graduating from Minot Business College with his Business Certificate.

After graduation, Leonard became the Office Manager at Dakota Lutheran Academy, where he was also the Dean of Boys and taught Freshmen Religion. After the school closed, Leonard moved to Forest City, Iowa, where he worked at Waldorf University as the Admissions Office Manager for 35 years. Leonard was united in marriage to Marjorie Lund on September 10, 1983, in Minnetonka, MN. Their daughter, Jessica, was born in 1988. While living in Iowa, Leonard prided himself on being the organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. At the age of 65, Leonard retired from Waldorf, yet continued to play the organ for the church. Leonard & Marjorie moved to Moorhead in 2011.