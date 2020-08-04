Keith R. Thompson
(1936-2020)
Keith R. Thompson, 83 of Forest City and formerly of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Kanawha, Iowa.
Keith Roger Thompson was born October 18, 1936 in Eden Township, Iowa. The son of Silas T. and Irene (Erdal) Thompson Keith grew up on the family farm in Kanawha. He attended and graduated from Kanawha High School and continued his education at Linotype School. Keith worked at the Mirror Reporter for numerous years as the Linotype operator. Keith was married to Jean Marie Diesburg, and the couple was blessed with a son, Curtis. The couple later separated. Keith enjoyed working for the Clear Lake School District, spending many days at football games, wrestling meets and basketball tournaments. He looked forward to working the games and earned a “Lifetime Activities Ticket”. Keith retired in 1998. Keith married Norine Froning, and Keith gained two children, Laurine and Bob. Keith and Norine later divorced.
Keith was a people person who enjoyed time spent socializing. His greatest joy in life was becoming a grandpa, and he looked forward to time spent with all of his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Curt (Dona) Thompson of Leland, IA, Bob Thompson and his family of Minnesota and Laurine (Eric) Raker and their family of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Steve (Stephanie) Thompson and their son Bradley, Jason Roberts, and Stacey (Scott) Leiber and their son Carson; a sister, Bonnie Thompson of Belmond, IA; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Silas and Irene.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 5th Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com.
