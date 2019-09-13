{{featured_button_text}}
John Richard Camp MD

John Richard Camp MD

November 9, 1924- May 30, 2019

Doc Camp passed away May 30, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. He was 94.

Doc practiced in Britt for 30 years before moving to Idaho to be near his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his son John William Camp, his grandsons, Tim Ferguson and Jeffrey Kopacek, and his great-grand daughter, Ella Ferguson. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Remembrances can be sent in his name to The Boy Scouts of America, PO Box 152079. Irving TX 75015-2079 or the Britt Library, 132 Main Ave S, Britt, IA 50423.

