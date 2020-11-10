John R. Price

August 5, 1952-November 2, 2020

BRITT - John Roger Price passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 68.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

John was born August 5, 1952 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Kenneth and Rose (Seltz) Price. He graduated from Britt High School in 1970 and farmed in the Britt area his whole life.

He married Sally Tice in 1973 and they had a daughter, Mindy, in 1975. He married Kathie Gray in 1980.

John loved spending time with friends and family. His quick wit and infectious laugh brought joy to all he spent time with, and he always had a story to share. He loved to play a game of chess, pool or cards with whoever he was with, and many of his loved ones have fond memories of playing with him.

John was a kind, fun-loving, considerate and generous man who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, his mother Rose, his wife Kathie and brother Thomas.