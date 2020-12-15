Jim Puffer

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Corwith Cemetery. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Leland James Puffer, the son of Jerry Lee and Venice Ann (Varney) Puffer, was born January 5, 1963 in Mason City. He grew up in Algona and graduated from Algona High School in 1981. Jim lived in several cities in the Midwest including Storm Lake, Diamond, Oklahoma and Sioux City where he worked in various jobs. On November 26, 2010 he married Aida Ventura. They lived in Sioux City before moving to Britt in 2012. Jim was employed at West Hancock High School as a custodian for the past 8 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.