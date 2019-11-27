James (Jim) L. Kirschbaum
June 15, 1940 - November 19, 2019
Crystal Lake - James (Jim) L. Kirschbaum, 79, of Crystal Lake, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Fire Station.
James LeRoy Kirschbaum was born in rural Garner to Raymond and Lucille (Gelner) Kirschbaum on June 15, 1940. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Crystal Lake. He attended country school before attending Crystal Lake High School, graduating with the class of 1958. After High School, he then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in which he served on a Fleet Ocean Tug, which allowed him to see the world.
On November 1, 1963, he married the love of his life Janice Nelson in Forest City. To this union, 3 children were born; Steven, Sara and Shari.
After the Navy, Jim was employed at Forester Travel Trailers of Forest City and Sorenson Hardware in Crystal Lake. In 1964, Jim along with his father Raymond and brother Robert, started K & K Service. Then in 1974, Jim took over the business and changed the name to Jim's Electric, Heating and Plumbing, which he operated until the time of his passing.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim was a huge presence in the community in which he lived. He proudly served the City of Crystal Lake as a volunteer fireman for 36 years and several terms as a City Councilman. He even served a brief stint as mayor before retiring from city service. Jim also was a member of the Crystal Lake American Legion Post 409 and the Crystal Lake Jaycees.
Jim enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada, spending time with his family and watching westerns.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice of Crystal Lake. His three children, Steven Kirschbaum of Crystal Lake, Sara (Jeremiah) Keller of Earlham, and Shari Garrison of Mason City. Three grandsons, Cooper and Conner Garrison and Ethan Keller. Sisters-in-law, Esther Kirschbaum, Kathleen Kirschbaum and Joyce Gradoville. Brother-in-law, Jerry (Miriam) Nelson and Aunt Marjorie Vavrik, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Close family friends, Al and Fran Tvedt and Cheryl Carney.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob, Bill, and Les; sister-in-law, Beverly Kirschbaum and his mother and father-in-law, LeRoy and Myrtle Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the James Kirschbaum memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, 641-585-2685. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.