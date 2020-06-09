Irene (Kemna) Rosenstiel
April 10, 1932 - May 31, 2020
CORWITH, IOWA - Irene (Kemna) Rosenstiel, 88, of Britt and formerly of Corwith passed away May 31, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Rosenstiel will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00PM. The Scriptural Wake begins at 5PM followed by the Rosary, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering. Thank you for your understanding.
Irene Isabel, the daughter of John and Helena (Zeimet) Kemna was born April 10, 1932 in West Bend, Iowa. She was the seventh of John and Helena's 11 children. She was raised and educated in West Bend and later graduated from St. John's High School in Bancroft with the Class of 1951.
One evening, while out with her friends, Irene was introduced to a young Army Veteran named John Sidney Rosenstiel. Irene and John were united in marriage on November 22, 1958. The couple made their home in Algona until moving to Corwith in 1968. Irene moved to Westview Care Center in Britt in recent years.
Irene and John were blessed with 5 children. Her primary life's work was as a stern and loving parent and an indulgent and adoring grandparent. Irene loved crocheting and playing 500. More recently, she enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and other game shows.
Family and friends could always count on Irene's fearless optimism, her generous spirit, quick wit, and memorable one liners.
Irene was a lifelong Catholic, expressing her faith by example, by praying the Rosary and by attending Mass when her health allowed it. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt, and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corwith prior to that.
Irene is lovingly remembered for her strong faith and tough, resilient spirit, fighting against her health challenges along the way.
Irene is survived by her children Dan Rosenstiel of Britt, Laura Rosenstiel of Britt, Cathy (Doug) Groen of Algona, Bruce (Betty) Rosenstiel of Ventura and Ellen (Eric) Clinton of Alexandria, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Crystal (Brian) Brown of Britt, Tina (Jason) Hanson of Britt, Nicholas Rosenstiel of Ventura, Justin Nielson of LuVerne, Ryan Rosenstiel of Britt, Brendan Hiscocks of Britt, Devon (Shane) Curry of LuVerne, and Tiffani Groen of Algona; 11 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; siblings Rosemary Dudding, Alvina Delperdang and John (Randee) Kemna; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Rosenstiel in November of 1988 and siblings Albert Kemna, Joseph Kemna, Lawrence Kemna, Leo Kemna, Harold Kemna, Christine Kemna and Joanne Kemna.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
