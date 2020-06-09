× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Irene (Kemna) Rosenstiel

April 10, 1932 - May 31, 2020

CORWITH, IOWA - Irene (Kemna) Rosenstiel, 88, of Britt and formerly of Corwith passed away May 31, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Rosenstiel will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00PM. The Scriptural Wake begins at 5PM followed by the Rosary, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering. Thank you for your understanding.

Irene Isabel, the daughter of John and Helena (Zeimet) Kemna was born April 10, 1932 in West Bend, Iowa. She was the seventh of John and Helena's 11 children. She was raised and educated in West Bend and later graduated from St. John's High School in Bancroft with the Class of 1951.