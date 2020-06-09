× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gaylene (Hanson) Bosma

July 20, 1939 - May 23, 2020

Gaylene Yvonne Bosma, 80, passed away on May 23, 2020, at Altoona Nursing and Rehab in Altoona Iowa due to COVID19. She was born in Arnolds Park, Iowa on July 20, 1939. Her parents are Helen and Milton Hanson and grew up on a farm in Miller, IA and graduated from Forest City High School.

Gaylene loved and enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in Sweet Heavenly Peace.

Gaylene is survived by her children; Tara (Edgar) Baxton, Cheryl (Steve)Tripp, Shelley Armstrong and Bill Armstrong; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Gaylene was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Helen Hanson, sisters Rita and Lynette, brother George and son-in-law Jacob Putney.

The burial and celebration of life will take place graveside in Forest City at a later date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be directed to any Animal Rescue League in memory of Gaylene Bosma.

