Forrest Buffington
February 27, 1940-October 18, 2020
Forest City - Forrest Buffington lost his fight with the coronavirus on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mercy One in Mason City. Forrest's family are so thankful for the talented and dedicated staff who cared for him while he was a patient there.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 1:00 to 1:45 P.M. in the church fellowship hall. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Home website and also Schott Funeral Home Facebook page.
A private family committal service and burial of cremains will be held in Oakland Cemetery.
Forrest Albert Buffington was born in Titonka, IA on February 27, 1940 to Orval Lee and Gertie (Sleper) Buffington. He attended school in Crystal Lake, Iowa, and graduated in 1957
Forrest enlisted in the US Navy and served his country from February 1958 to June 1962. On September 12, 1959 he was married to Janice Monson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Titonka. After discharge from the Navy they settled in Muscatine, Iowa where Forrie worked for Monsanto Corp. In 1968 they returned to north Iowa and started Tri-County Plbg, Htg, & Elec. and the family settled in Forest City where they were joined by John Monson as a business partner. Forrie was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served on the Forest City City Council.
His family was his greatest joy. He loved to visit and tell stories, he also loved rocks, anything with wheels and a motor, the Iowa Hawkeyes and his beloved Green Bay Packers
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, Janice (Monson) Buffington of Forest City, IA; his daughter, Ellen (Eric) Bruns of Britt, IA; his son, Andrew (Keila) Buffington of Forest City, IA and his 4 beloved granddaughters; Elizabeth (CJ) Almond and great grandson, James Eric of Ankeny, IA; Ahnalise (Jonathon) Eekhoff and great granddaughter, Lucille Grace of Kanawha, IA; Madeline (Joseph) Adamson of Kansas City, MO and Isabel Buffington of Forest City, IA along with extended family, Stephan and Patricia Truffer, Samuel and Nora of Kuschnaut, Switzerland and Fernanda Corral of Santiago, Chile. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois Lonning of Neilsville, WI; Iola Schaefer of Forest City, IA; Sandra Brunsen of Garner, IA; Sherry Grimm of Forest City, IA; his brothers, Marlyn of St Louis, Mo, and Beryl of Woden, IA; his brother-in-law, John Monson and wife, Karen, and sister-in-law, Jean Baker of Kasson, MN along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Gertie Buffington; his in-laws, Jack and Mary Monson; his brothers, Lee and John and his sister, Alice.
