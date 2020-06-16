× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eric J. Bartleson

July 26,1944 - June 08, 2020

Dr. Eric Bartleson passed away on Monday, June 8 at home surrounded by his family. Eric was born July 26, 1944 the son of Paul and Eva Bartleson of Forest City, IA. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1962 and married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Ann Bleich, September 10, 1966. Cathy was his loving wife for 48 years until her passing in 2015.

Eric was a lifelong learner and educator. He attended Waldorf College earning his AA degree in 1964. While at Waldorf he was a member of the football team that was undefeated in 1963. The team was recently inducted into the Waldorf University Sports Hall of Fame. He then continued at Mankato State University earning his Bachelor of Science in English and Mathematics in 1966. Eric put his degree to work in the Minneapolis, MN and Mason City IA school districts over the next 7 years as a high school Math and English Teacher. During this time he continued his education and achieved his Master of Science in Education Curriculum from Mankato State in 1969.