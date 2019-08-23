Eppo Gremmer, Jr.
May 17, 1921 - August 13, 2019
BRITT, IOWA - Eppo Gremmer, Jr., 98, of Britt passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
Funeral services for Eppo Gremmer, Jr. will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Eppo Gremmer, Jr. will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Eppo Gremmer Jr. was born May 17, 1921, the son of Eppo Sr. and Jenny (Pomp) Gremmer on a farm north of Wesley. He was raised on different farms north of Wesley. On one of the farms at the age of 14, the Gibson gang car ran out of gas. They held the family hostage and then took Eppo Sr. car.
Eppo was in the service of his country from October, 1942 to December, 1945 serving three years in the European theater. He was a member of the 535'h Anti-aircraft Battalion. His combat record includes defense of Utah Beach during the Normandy Invasion and heavy involvement in the Battle of the Bulge. He also participated in the defense of the Ramagen Bridgehead on the Rhine River and the mopping up operation of the Ruhr Pocket. He received 5 battle stars and an Arrowhead for the landing on Normany Beach on June 6, D-Day. Following discharge he stayed in touch with his unit and attended some reunions. In 1975, he and Ruth and other members of his Army unit returned to visit the battle zones.
After the service Eppo farmed until his retirement in 1986.
On February 23, 1949 he married Ruth Leerar. They were the parents of 3 children Barbara, Marcia and Randal. They moved to Britt in 1984. Ruth passed away in 1985.
In 1988 he married Hyla Schrader.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Britt. He helped out at the Agricultural Museum and the Armstrong House. In 2009 Eppo was able to travel to Washington DC on an Honor Flight.
Eppo is survived by his children Barbara Gremmer of Britt, Marcia (Kevin) Kroll of Florida, and Randal (Deb) Gremmer of Britt. Grandchildren: Carrie Sorenson, Laurie Sorenson (Cory), Bonnie (Toby)Boothroyd, Lynn (Garrett) Smith, Bradley (Tristan) Gremmer, Kymberly (Nate) Mayland, Stephany Gremmer, and Gregory Gremmer (Alyssa). Great Gandchildren Kortni and Kaila Savage, Delaney, Evan and Emily Boothroyd, Jaxson, Kaylee, Liam and Tenley Smith, Aiden and Alec Gremmer, Collin, Bennett and Whitley Mayland, Brecken and Knox Schneider. And his second wife Hyla Schrader of Kanawha. He has one brother Henry Gremmer of Britt and one sister Gazena Dolphin of California. Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth, two grandsons Jeffery and Jonathan. 7 brothers, Peter, Hemme, Hemmo, Stoffer, Jerry, George and John. 2 sisters Annie and Anna Grace.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.