July 30. 1937 - April 19, 2020

Eloise Maxine Hines age 82 of New Hampton, IA died peacefully at her home, on April 19, 2020 with her family by her side.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be planned for a later date. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Hines Family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Eloise Maxine Hine was born on July 30. 1937 in Iowa Falls, IA, the daughter of Max and Caroline (Rieken) Steinfeldt. She was one of four children. Eloise was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Woden, IA which is where she grew up. She then attended school at Fertile High School, graduating from there in 1954. After graduation, she attended Waldorf College in Forest City and then later went on for more advanced studies at the University of Iowa and Buena Vista College.

After graduating from Waldorf she married Charles Hines in Mason City. To this union, five children were born. They moved to Forest City where Eloise worked early on as a school teacher, then in the City Clerk's office where she enjoyed a lengthy career with the State of Iowa Department of Human Services.