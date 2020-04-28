Eloise Maxine Hines
July 30. 1937 - April 19, 2020
Eloise Maxine Hines age 82 of New Hampton, IA died peacefully at her home, on April 19, 2020 with her family by her side.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be planned for a later date. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences for the Hines Family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Eloise Maxine Hine was born on July 30. 1937 in Iowa Falls, IA, the daughter of Max and Caroline (Rieken) Steinfeldt. She was one of four children. Eloise was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Woden, IA which is where she grew up. She then attended school at Fertile High School, graduating from there in 1954. After graduation, she attended Waldorf College in Forest City and then later went on for more advanced studies at the University of Iowa and Buena Vista College.
After graduating from Waldorf she married Charles Hines in Mason City. To this union, five children were born. They moved to Forest City where Eloise worked early on as a school teacher, then in the City Clerk's office where she enjoyed a lengthy career with the State of Iowa Department of Human Services.
After the death of her husband Charles, her work took her to reside in the cities of Spencer and later Independence. She then retired in 1999 whereupon she relocated to New Hampton where she lived until the time of her death.
Since her retirement, Eloise has been an active member of the New Hampton United Methodist Church, serving on the social concerns committee and Rachel's Circle and Food Pantry Board for many years. She was also active in the American Legion Women's Auxiliary serving as chaplain for seven years. She enjoyed her retirement years traveling around with her ladies bowling groups, taking cruises with her family and friends, quilting, gardening, crocheting, and caring for her cats and grandchildren.
Eloise is survived by two sons, Charles (Renae) Hines of Forest City, IA, James Hines of New Hampton, IA; two daughters, Kimberley Shanahan of Springfield, MO, Zoe Hines of Nixa, MO; thirteen grandchildren, Kimberley Pulley, Eddie (Yanette) and Nathan (Jaclyn) Summerfield, Travis Shanahan, Cassandra (Steven) Schulze, Charles Jesse Hines, Meghan Bochek, John (Cassie) and Whitney Hines, Kendra (Mark) Sebesta, Nicholas and Mikaela Hines and Joseph Verchota; eight great-grandchildren Logan and Dresden Summerfield, Charles Hayden and Harper Schulze, Hunter and Parker Bochek and Alex and Rebecca Hines; one sister, Iris Pitkin of Charles City, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles Hines; her son, Michael Hines; two brothers Charles Steinfeldt, Richard Steinfeldt.
