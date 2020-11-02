Dolores Ann Wagner

During an era of women rightfully claiming their place in society, Dolores didn't flinch. “You damn right” she once said. She never considered herself second to her husband. Rather, she was a partner and Kenny knew it, and treated her as such. He took special pleasure when, on a crisp fall afternoon while combining corn on the quarter section, he'd see the love of his live pull into the field with the pickup, and in the warm cab Dolores would greet him with a hot cup of coffee and a fresh homemade cinnamon roll. Still, she wasn't afraid to get on the tractor, run the corn picker, and haul loads of harvested corn to town. Nor was she afraid to speak her mind when it came to issues of the day, exercising her right to vote, or even call her Senator if she needed to do so.