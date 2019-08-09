Dick Leerar
March 14, 1943 - August 7, 2019
BRITT, IOWA - Dick Leerar, 76, of Britt passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at MercyOne in Des Moines after a brief battle with Leukemia.
Funeral services for Dick Leerar will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Les Green officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Dick Leerar will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Dick Luverne Leerar was born March 14, 1943 to Freddie and Elsie (Hampe) Leerar in Mason City. He was raised on a farm south west of Britt, attending country schools through the 8th grade. He attended and graduated from Britt High School in 1960.
Dick was united in marriage to Judy Heyer on March 20, 1964 at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. The couple made their home in Britt their entire married life, having celebrated their 55th anniversary this past March.
Dick worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for many years, retiring in 2002. He also worked as a substitute janitor at West Hancock Schools from 2002 – 2006.
Dick loved spending time with his family, taking vacations and traveling with them. The family took a memorable trip to Colorado and Washington D.C. when the boys were young, and he and Judy celebrated their 50th anniversary with a trip to Alaska. The couple spend several winters in Zephyr Hills, Florida. He loved watching NASCAR, and attended a number of races over the years in Daytona, Talladega, Bristol and Michigan.
Dick was very talented mechanic on vehicles and older tractors which he worked on for many friends, family, and co-workers in his earlier years of life. He also had a gift of being an innovative and creative handy man, building and fixing just about anything. He shared this talent with his sons and grandsons, and right after retirement he and Brian restored his father's 1953 Allis Chalmers WD45, which he rode on many tractor rides.
Dick was a longtime Methodist, most recently attending Crystal Lake United Methodist where he served as trustee and often put his handy man skills to use. He also was a dedicated donor to the local blood drive for many years and at a younger age was a member of the Britt Jaycee's.
Dick loved going to family reunions and other social gatherings to visit to tell and listen to stories.
Dick was very proud of his two grandsons and their accomplishments.
Dick is survived by his wife Judy of Britt, son Brian (Kim) Leerar and son Cody of Britt and son Randy (Teresa) Leerar and son Sam of Lee's Summit, Missouri; siblings Betty (Mike Plotz) Bublitz of Marion, Robert (Barbara) Leerar of Britt, Craig (Marlene) Leerar of Britt and Patricia (Perry) Sutton of Waterloo; along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Elsie Leerar and his parents-in-law, William and Anna Heyer.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
