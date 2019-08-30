Dean Faust
October 10, 1928 - August 27, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Dean Faust, 90, of Belmond, formerly of Britt, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for Dean Faust will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 -7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church in Britt on Wednesday.
Dean William Faust was born October 10, 1928 to Vera Cleo and John “Bill” Faust on a farm north of Kanawha. He attended rural school and graduated from Corwith High School in 1946.
You have free articles remaining.
Dean was united in marriage to Carmine Geibel on June 6, 1951. They farmed in rural Britt for 60 years until moving into the Belmond Community Apartments and Belmond Rehabilitation Center.
Dean was a member of the United Methodist Church, active in numerous civic organizations, and bowled on several Britt bowling leagues. They also owned Faust's Home Furniture and helped farmers in later years.
Dean is survived by his wife Carmine and his 5 children: William (Marilyn) of Sun City West, AZ; Denise (Harlan) Dorenkamp of Belmond; Paul of Mason City; Dawn (Doug) Doughan of Clear Lake; Donald (Brecca) of Gettysburg, PA; 15 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Carole (Norman) Wallen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Lisa Faust, sister Jean Ann Paca (Raymond) and brother Don (Juanita).
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.