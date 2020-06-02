× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dale Heitland, 70, of Clear Lake, Iowa was born December 26, 1949 in Buffalo Center, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Gladys Heitland (Aukes). He departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mercy One in Mason City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Dale will be held at a later date.

Dale was married to Carol McGregor on August 24, 1968. Together they built a loving family, a wealth of amazing friends, and a small business. They began their life together in Clear Lake and in 1980 moved their family and Dale’s Body Shop to Forest City, Iowa. He owned and operated the Body Shop for 29 years until he was unable to work due to his MS diagnosis. He took great pride in the fact that his daughter, Kendra, has successfully carried on the family business, and that his grandson, Derek, works there.

Dale loved boating with his family at Clear Lake and especially Okoboji. He loved to have fun and social gatherings. He worked hard and played hard. He has brought much laughter and fun memories with family and friends.