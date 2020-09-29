Arlene J. Endreland
(1926-2020)
Arlene Joy Endreland, age 94 died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.
Private funeral services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, Iowa with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.
Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.
Arlene Joy Samuelson was born on April 29, 1926 to Gilbert and Mabel Sarah (Revland) Samuelson at their farm home east of Forest City, Iowa. Arlene was the youngest of six children. She enjoyed attending country school at Higgenbotham School, 2 miles east of Forest City. At the age of 8 she was stricken with infantile paralysis (polio) when starting fourth grade, and was unable to finish the school year.
She graduated from Forest City High School in 1943 and from Waldorf College in 1945. While at Waldorf, Arlene enjoyed singing in the Waldorf College Choir under the direction of Prof. Odvin Hagen.
Arlene had worked for Clara B. Olson, county superintendent of schools, and later at the Winnebago County Farm Bureau/Extension Office in Thompson, Iowa. It was here she met the love of her life, Sydney Endreland, as he was a 4-H leader which required making many trips to the Extension Office.
On September 21, 1947 she and Sydney were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, and became the proud parents of three children: Judy Kay, Nancy Sue, and John Sydney. They farmed near Thompson for 25 years. In the late summer of 1972, they discontinued farming and Sydney began working at Winnebago Industries, they bought an acreage near Lake Mills, and moved there in February of 1973
After Arlene and Sydney were married, Arlene was a full-time housewife and mother who found much joy and pleasure in the simpler things of life-watching wildlife, birds and the rest of God's creation. She enjoyed many hobbies which included collecting stamps, mugs, bells, spoons and wind chimes. Arlene also put together family history books, photo albums, scrapbooks and liked to crochet.
Arlene was the Leland and Scarville news correspondent for both the Forest City Summit and the Lake Mills Graphic for many years and enjoyed chatting with those whom she would call. She started writing the column “Remembering the Good Old Days” for The Graphic and did so for a number of years, recalling the simpler life of years gone by.
Arlene was the organist and pianist at church for almost 50 years. At almost 82 years of age, the Lord inspired her to start writing Gospel songs. She wrote eleven songs and has blessed many with her melodies. Two of the songs Arlene wrote were performed/played at her funeral service.
She and Sydney loved to travel and they took many trips all over the U.S. as well as parts of Canada and Mexico. Despite her slight handicap, Arlene lived a full life. She was able to care for her mother in their home during the last 4 months of her life, and also cared for her husband Sid as he struggled with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's until he passed away in their home.
Arlene had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was very concerned that her family and friends would come to know her Lord. She and Sydney welcomed many pastors and missionaries into their home throughout the years.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Hector of Farimont, MN and Nancy Endreland of Slater, IA; a son John Endreland of Ames, IA; seven grandchildren Tammy Petersen, Pamela Petersen, Brent (Amy) Petersen, Jeremy (Tessa) Petersen, Marisa (Mike) Grimm, Rachel Wright, and Kyle Endreland; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Mabel Samuelson; beloved husband Sydney of almost 58 years; a daughter-in-law Luanne Endreland; and five siblings and their spouses Marvin Samuelson, Gerald (Margaret) Samuelson, Cecel (Alvin) Tweeten, Gladys (Curtis) Halvorson and Marlys (Boyd) Loveless. She is also preceded by brothers- and sisters-in-law from the Endreland side: two brothers-in-law Berge (Avis) Endreland and Ken (Avis) Endreland and two sisters-in-law Helen (Ingram) Madson and Alice (Rob) Robinson.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221
