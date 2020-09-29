Arlene J. Endreland

On September 21, 1947 she and Sydney were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, and became the proud parents of three children: Judy Kay, Nancy Sue, and John Sydney. They farmed near Thompson for 25 years. In the late summer of 1972, they discontinued farming and Sydney began working at Winnebago Industries, they bought an acreage near Lake Mills, and moved there in February of 1973

After Arlene and Sydney were married, Arlene was a full-time housewife and mother who found much joy and pleasure in the simpler things of life-watching wildlife, birds and the rest of God's creation. She enjoyed many hobbies which included collecting stamps, mugs, bells, spoons and wind chimes. Arlene also put together family history books, photo albums, scrapbooks and liked to crochet.

Arlene was the Leland and Scarville news correspondent for both the Forest City Summit and the Lake Mills Graphic for many years and enjoyed chatting with those whom she would call. She started writing the column “Remembering the Good Old Days” for The Graphic and did so for a number of years, recalling the simpler life of years gone by.