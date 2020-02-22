NIACC Community Ed classes for February and March

North Iowa Area Community College offers fun, interesting and informative classes for the public. Following are those offered in Forest City in February and March:
Beer 101 – Course 5798 is offered Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Paddler’s Tap. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Tuition $13.
Paddler’s Tap staff will explain what makes the difference in beers, and you’ll be able to sample six different crafts beers.
Gardening: From Novice To Growing For A Market - Course #5816. This class will be held on Monday, March 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuition is $14.
For a beginning gardener, for a 4H or FFA youth, or if you’d like to expand or grow for a farmer’s market or food bank, this class will touch on many areas of gardening from novice to commercial. There is something for everyone!
Building Your Business With LinkedIn – Course #5904. This class will be held on Monday, March 23, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tuition is $20.
LinkedIn is a professional social networking platform and is more relevant now than ever. It can help you find a job, build your brand, rank your name on Google, collect endorsements and recommendations, and establish yourself and/or business as an expert!
Intro to Hobby Beekeeping – Course #5817. This 2-week course will meet on Thursday evenings. The first class is March 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuition is $18.
You will learn basic information on starting a hobby beehive/pollinator apiary in the complex world of beekeeping from hive set-up to collecting the sweet rewards of honey!
The EXPLORE Continuing Education Catalog sent recently to everyone by mail has more information on classes in and around this area. If you did not receive a catalog, check your local library or contact the Garner Ed Center.
To pre-register for all NIACC classes or for more information, call 641-422-4358, or online at www.niacc.edu.