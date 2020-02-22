NIACC Community Ed classes for February and March

North Iowa Area Community College offers fun, interesting and informative classes for the public. Following are those offered in Forest City in February and March:

Beer 101 – Course 5798 is offered Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Paddler’s Tap. Must be age 21 or older to attend. Tuition $13.

Paddler’s Tap staff will explain what makes the difference in beers, and you’ll be able to sample six different crafts beers.

Gardening: From Novice To Growing For A Market - Course #5816. This class will be held on Monday, March 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuition is $14.

For a beginning gardener, for a 4H or FFA youth, or if you’d like to expand or grow for a farmer’s market or food bank, this class will touch on many areas of gardening from novice to commercial. There is something for everyone!

Building Your Business With LinkedIn – Course #5904. This class will be held on Monday, March 23, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tuition is $20.