BRITT – In his third year of showing sheep at the Hancock County District Fair, Kaleb Feld, 11 and son of Brian and Amy Feld, won not only the junior showmanship award, but the advanced showmanship award as well.
Feld, a member of a 4-H club in Cerro Gordo County, came to the Hancock County District Fair to take part in the district competition.
“The thing I like most is working with the sheep and getting them ready for show,” Feld said.
Competing in several sheep categories, Feld demonstrated a level of patience and intensity well above his years. Judges and spectators praised him for the way he kept his eyes trained on both judge and his sheep.
“The hardest thing is getting them set for show, but that’s why I like it so much, it’s a challenge,” said Feld, who also show pigs, this year, for the first time.
Feld said he had come to realize the amount of time, energy and dedication needed in taking care of sheep as well as getting them ready to exhibit at fair.
“We go up to see the show sheep every day and I work with my sheep, Turbo, for 2-3 hours a night,” Feld said. “I tried to enter as many classes as I could for the practice and experience.”
When asked about his favorite part of the fair, Feld didn’t reply rides or even grandstand shows like some of his contemporaries had when asked. Rather, his focus was on something completely different.
“My favorite part about fair is showing my sheep and meeting new friends,” Feld said. “I also look forward to coming back next year and doing even better.”
