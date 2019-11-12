Saturday morning, November 2, Veteran PFC Henry Gremmer, of Britt, found himself giving an extra comb over to his hair, as he prepared to greet friends and family at the Municipal Building in Britt to celebrate his 100th birthday.
“I was surprised I had so many friends and family that came to see me,” Gremmer said, smiling from ear to ear.
According to his guest book, there were about 200 guests who came to celebrate with him.
“What a wonderful milestone,” said Marcella Gremmer, who is aunt by marriage to Bill Gremmer, his Uncle. “Congratulations to him!”
When asked how he felt about turning 100, Gremmer, smiled and replied, “I just try to stay alive.”
Staying alive was something, he jokingly said was a skill he’d picked up during his service years during World War II.
Gremmer, who grew up in the communities of Wesley, Woden and Britt, took up farming, when he returned from the war. He continued farming for 44 years. He also married his sweetheart, Helen Mayland, whom he’d left behind when he went off to war.
They remained married for 69 years. She passed away five years ago. Together they raised two daughters and one son. They were blessed with 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Gremmer had been drafted into the Army in April 1942, at the young age of 22, and deployed to the Pacific Islands, where he served three years and nine months in infantry in the U.S. Army.
“I just remember thinking, ‘I hope it ends soon,’" Gremmer said.
He said, although he did not enjoy being in the service, he was glad to have served and get the war over with.
“I just did what they told me to do,” he said. “I hauled food and supplies to the beaches, where the people who were doing the fighting needed them.”
Gremmer recalled being attacked by seven Japanese planes. “I dodged behind the trees and I could hear the bullets hit the driver besides me. It’s something I remember very well.
"I was in the Pacific Islands and we took five islands away from the Japanese.”
“I am proud of his service,” said his daughter, Shirley Roth. “He is a wonderful father and he took care of mom for 15 years.”
